Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost-of-living crisis

As the cost of living crisis continues to see prices soar, many people are looking for ways that they can increase their income and improve their employability opportunities to better their future.

The Community Learning service at Portsmouth City Council is called The Learning Place, which is situated in Derby Road, North End, offers a multitude of things to people who need some extra support.

The team at The Learning Place help people step out of their comfort zone to explore new pathways and the courses that are provided, which are either free of charge or at a heavily reduced rate, are conducted in a relaxed educational setting with experienced people, who have spent years in the industry.

There are qualification based courses that can be completed, which include functional skills for English, maths and ICT from entry levels up to level two, food safety in catering, apprenticeships for people aged 16 and above, and a number of newly accredited courses including the NCFE Level 2 award in support work in schools and colleges.

The city council also offers a range of unemployment programmes which are run in partnership with the department of work and pensions, and individuals are supported to find work and to consider different options.

Jane Lamer, head of economic development and skills at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘It is about unblocking perceptions and look into something different and looking at what people can do as individuals. We have supported adults into every career you can think of.

‘We are definitely seeing more interest we have got government funding called multiple which will help individuals look at their maths skills.

Young people, aged 16-24 yrs old, can get support through the My Future In Portsmouth Youth Hub and the project is funded until 2023. The hub is formed through a partnership between DWP, PCC education and the economic development and skills teams. The team offers young people one to one support to find a career path that suits the individual and they assist in updating cv’s, confidence building, mental health support as well as discussing options including kickstart opportunities, apprenticeships, traineeships, adult education and paid employment.

Jane added: ‘In Portsmouth, we have only a small rise in unemployment at the moment but I think a lot of adults just want to broaden their opportunities.

‘The message is if people want to do something different and step outside of the box, we are here to help them.’