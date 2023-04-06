Tottenham Hotspur’s rising star pinpointed as the man who's changed Portsmouth season

And the Spurs loanee could yet have a big impact on the Blues’ campaign in a number of different roles. That’s the view of Blues boss John Mousinho, with seven games remaining of the regular League One campaign.

Mousinho pinpointed Scarlett’s stoppage-time winner against Burton Albion as a key moment in his tenure to date.

After winning his first two games, Pompey had failed to win in the following three outings ahead of the Brewers’ visit. They proved stubborn opposition, with Mousinho sending for Scarlett and the teen starlet doing the business off the bench - sparking a run of fours wins and a draw from five outings.

Now after returning from England duty, the 19-year-old is in his head coach’s thoughts again.

Mousinho said: ‘Dane’s right at the forefront of my thinking. He’s started games against Barnsley, Cambridge and Peterborough. He came off the bench against Burton and scored the goal which possibly changed the fortunes of the season, putting the ball in the back of the net in the 92nd minute.

‘Dane has been a real positive addition back in the squad, he went away with England started and got an assist. He’s back here now and is nice, bright and buzzy.’

Scarlett has started three games since Mousinho became boss in January, with 12 outings coming off the bench. The Pompey boss sees the attacking talent as a versatile and potentially devastating asset when introduced to the fray.

Dane Scarlett after his late winner against Burton.

He added: ‘Dane’s a real different option to have and incredibly talented, I’m sure one day he will play at the very top and this is a good step for him on that journey. I hope he’s learning a huge amount here every day to help him get there.

‘We’ve used him off the bench the majority of the time so far, and he’s played a number of different positions. He came off the bench and played as a nine against Accrington, a 10 against Bolton where he affected the game before switching to the left when Ronan got injured.