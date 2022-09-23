Who is Tony Adams?: Strictly Come Dancing contestant's career with England, Arsenal and Portsmouth
TONY Adams is due to star on the silver screen tonight by appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.
The former England international, Arsenal stalwart and Portsmouth manager said he accepted the challenge after suffering a “mental breakdown” and nearly dying from a heart problem six years ago.
The 55-year-old captained Arsenal and England during his professional career, winning 66 caps for his country and appearing at four major tournaments.
He managed Portsmouth between October 2008 and February 2009, winning four to 22 matches.
Speaking about why he decided to go on the popular show, he said: ‘I’ve been asked a few times. I had a mental breakdown when I was 49 and working too hard in China and I’ve just got time now.
‘I’m not working too much, my calendar’s pretty empty for the next three months so I just thought yeah, go for it.
‘After my heart procedure – I nearly died when I was 49 – my main artery was 99 per cent closed and the stress of life.
‘I’m a bit of a born worrier, my mum was a worrier so I just decided to take things a bit easier and get myself on a silly show.’
Adams said medical staff for the programme had given him a ‘thorough examination’ and described the production as ‘another level’.
The Strictly Come Dancing launch show starts at 7pm tonight.
Adams achieved a lot in his life on and off the pitch.
Here are some of his standout moments, before he takes to the stage.