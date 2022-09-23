The former England international, Arsenal stalwart and Portsmouth manager said he accepted the challenge after suffering a “mental breakdown” and nearly dying from a heart problem six years ago.

The 55-year-old captained Arsenal and England during his professional career, winning 66 caps for his country and appearing at four major tournaments.

He managed Portsmouth between October 2008 and February 2009, winning four to 22 matches.

Speaking about why he decided to go on the popular show, he said: ‘I’ve been asked a few times. I had a mental breakdown when I was 49 and working too hard in China and I’ve just got time now.

‘I’m not working too much, my calendar’s pretty empty for the next three months so I just thought yeah, go for it.

‘After my heart procedure – I nearly died when I was 49 – my main artery was 99 per cent closed and the stress of life.

‘I’m a bit of a born worrier, my mum was a worrier so I just decided to take things a bit easier and get myself on a silly show.’

Adams said medical staff for the programme had given him a ‘thorough examination’ and described the production as ‘another level’.

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show starts at 7pm tonight.

Adams achieved a lot in his life on and off the pitch.

Here are some of his standout moments, before he takes to the stage.

1. Portsmouth manager - Portsmouth vs AC Milan Tony Adams became Portsmouth manager in October 2008. he was promoted from his assistant manager role after Harry Redknapp left to manage Spurs. The most prominant game Adams managed was in the Europa League, a 2-2 draw at Fratton Park against AC Milan. The Blues were leading the tie with six minutes to go.

2. FC Gabala manager, in Azerbaijan Tony Adams became the manager of FC Gabala, in Azerbaijan, in May 2010. He left his post in November 2011 for family reasons. Pictured is Adams at a press conference in May 2010, in Baku.

3. Breaking Steve Morrow's arm at 1993 League Cup Final At the 1993 League Cup final, Tony Adams hoisted Steve Morrow above the ground, as he scored the winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday. He accidently dropped him to the turf and broke his arm.

4. Sporting Chance Charity Tony Adams founded Sporting Chance in September 2000. It is a registered charity that provides support to current and former athletes who are struggling with mental and emotional health problems. Adams battled with his own alcohol addictions over the years. The charity is going strong 22 years later.