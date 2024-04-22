Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bob and June Rawson celebrated their Platinum wedding anniversary last week. They got married in Preston on April 19, 1954.

Bob, 90, and June Rawson, 91, marked an incredible 70 years of marriage on Wednesday, April 17 as they celebrated with family members at their Wickham home. The couple were married in 1954 and their union has stayed strong to this day.

For June, who has suffered from health issues recently, it is an achievement difficult to comprehend. She said: “I can’t believe it” before adding: “We just celebrated with a close family do, there was seven of us.”

Bob and June Rawson a card from the King and Queen congratulating them on their platinum wedding anniversary

The couple were able to provide some insight into what has helped make their marriage a long and happy one. June said: “The secret to a long marriage is to care for each other and always settle an argument before you go to bed. It should have consideration, trust and lots of laughter. A shared love of gardening and walking also helps.”