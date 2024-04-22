Wickham couple celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary and give their secret to a happy marriage
Bob, 90, and June Rawson, 91, marked an incredible 70 years of marriage on Wednesday, April 17 as they celebrated with family members at their Wickham home. The couple were married in 1954 and their union has stayed strong to this day.
For June, who has suffered from health issues recently, it is an achievement difficult to comprehend. She said: “I can’t believe it” before adding: “We just celebrated with a close family do, there was seven of us.”
On their anniversary they received a card from the King Charles and Queen Camilla congratulating them on their landmark achievement. The keepsake now has pride of place alongside their cards from Queen Elizabeth II that they received for their 60th and 65th wedding anniversary.
The couple were able to provide some insight into what has helped make their marriage a long and happy one. June said: “The secret to a long marriage is to care for each other and always settle an argument before you go to bed. It should have consideration, trust and lots of laughter. A shared love of gardening and walking also helps.”
Bob and June have two daughters, Alison and Jan. They were delighted to be able to enjoy the day with them and witness them reach the impressive milestone. Alisson said: “Its lovely that they have made 70 years, there is not many couples that do that nowadays. We are really happy for mum and dad that we were able to celebrate the day.”
