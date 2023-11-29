A Waterlooville couple have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary at a surprise dance party as they revealed their secret to a long and happy marriage.

Peter and Olive Akehurst put their success down to an instant connection that has lasted the test of time. Peter said: “There was a bond from when we first met. We decided really on the spot that we were going to get married quickly, which we did at twenty.”

The couple have had a stellar 2023, with both of them celebrating their 90th birthdays before their 70th wedding anniversary arrived on November 14. The occasion saw them receive a letter from King Charles and Queen Camilla congratulating them on their landmark anniversary.

Pictured - Peter and Olive Akehurst celebrating their Platinum Wedding Anniversary Photos by Alex Shute

Friends closer to home threw them a surprise party at the Waterlooville Community Centre on November 20 where the couple took part in one of their passions, dancing. The couple were taken aback by the surprise with Peter saying: “We were threatened by our friends here that if we didn’t turn up there would be a riot.”

The couple married in 1953 and their union has witnessed 17 Prime Ministers, 18 football World Cups, and all 67 Eurovision song contests. One passion has remained with the Akehurst’s from the time they met until now, with the two regularly attending dances with friends in Waterlooville. Peter said: “We had quite a layoff for a while but when we retired we really took it up again with some friends in 2000. We have been dancing as we are now for the last 23 years but we were both dancers in our early years.”

It is an activity that has seen them make numerous friends within the community and they would recommend it to anyone. Olive said: “Its the best thing you could ever do. Its a good way to meet people.” Peter concurred: “Its a wonderful physical exercise. It exercises your body and your mind, and you can see all the friends we have made here.”