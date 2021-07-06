Wickham Festival is going ahead, according to its organisers. Picture: Wickham Festival

The music festival will see acts including Van Morrison and the Waterboys take to the stage after the event kicks off on August 5.

And potential festival-goers are being being warned the summer bonanza is heading for a sell-out run, according to organiser Peter Chegwyn.

He said: ‘It is fantastic that festivals can go ahead with no legal restrictions on capacity. It is great news as we have record ticket sales and our audience are desperate to get out and enjoy top quality live music.

Wickham Festival 2019, with the crowd enjoying Saturday headliner Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls. Picture: Vernon Nash (030819-035)

‘With Van Morrison headlining, Saturday is almost sold out already – and the other days are not far behind. We have sold more season tickets than ever before and camping is filling up rapidly too.

‘Everything is set up for this to be the biggest and best event we have ever run – and after the year we have all endured, that will be a real tonic for everyone involved.’

In preparation for any Covid-19 rules and concerns, the festival’s main stage will be held in the open area with double the usual amount of arena space.

Anna Bispham shows off her butterfly wings outside The Valley Stage at Wickham Festival 2019. Picture: Vernon Nash (030819-017)

Festival organiser Peter said: ‘We are delighted that we held our nerve with our decision not to cancel which has now been vindicated.

‘We will be setting up plenty of sanitising and hand-washing stations.

‘We will encourage people to bring their own chairs and to respect each other’s space but we have a mature and responsible audience so I am quite sure they will look after themselves and each other.

‘We have always prided ourselves on our family atmosphere and top-quality entertainment and that will not change.

‘Everyone is looking forward to the end of lockdown and going out and enjoying music events again and that has sparked a huge demand for tickets especially as we have such a strong line-up.’

Other artists set to perform include Lindisfarne, Nick Lowe, the South, Nine Below Zero and the SAS Band including Steve Harley from Cockney Rebel, as well as Graham Gouldman from 10CC, Madeline Bell, and many more.

In addition to the four music stages, there will be late-night comedy, including Keith Farnan, Steve Bugeja, and Jayde Adams.

And there will be the usual craft stalls, food outlets, and free entertainment for children.

