It will take place on May 20, which is today.

The event, which will be attended by travellers from across the country, will take place in Wickham.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 and again in 2021, however crowds still attended last year.

Horse owners displaying their horses down The Square during Wickham Horse Fair. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Here’s all you need to know about Wickham Horse Fair 2022:

When will it take place?

The event always takes place on May 20, which is two days from now.

Where will it take place?

It will take place in Wickham, a village near Fareham.

The market and fair mainly take place in the Square.

What roads will be closed

The A334 will be closed on Friday from the Shell Garage to the crossroads of Blind Lane/Titchfield Lane.

It will close at 5am and remain shut until 6pm.

The Square in Wickham will also be shut from noon yesterday until mid-morning on Saturday, at the latest.

Mayles Road will be shut at both ends on Friday, with access to residents from River Lane only.

How long has it been running?

The horse fair has been taking place since 1269, which is almost 800 years ago.

Making it one of the oldest horse fairs in the country.

Why does it always take place on May 20?

The fair takes place on May 20 each year, except if it falls on a Sunday.

The Wickham Horse Fair traces its origins back to when Roger De Syres obtained a royal charter from King Henry III to have a weekly market in 1269.

Over the years this morphed into an annual fair.

Will pubs be closed?

Pubs in Wickham itself will be open on Friday.

However a number of pubs in the area around Wickham will be closed, including:

- The Brickmakers, Swanmore – shut Thursday and Friday

- The Barleycorn Inn, Bishop’s Waltham – shut Thursday and Friday

- The Black Dog, Waltham Chase – shut Wednesday, Thursday and Friday