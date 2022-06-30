Winchester Prison life examined in new exhibition - Doing Time - at Westbury Manor Museum in Fareham

The thought-provoking exhibition, supported by Hampshire Cultural Trust, shares the stories of the people who live and work at Winchester Prison and is at Westbury Manor Museum in Fareham until Sunday, July 24.

It will go on to tour other museums, libraries and civic venues across the county.

The exhibition and an accompanying book tell the story of 175 years of Winchester Prison history, the harsh prison regimes of the past and today’s focus on education, training and reform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doing Time, an exhibition about life in Winchester Prison, is at Westbury Manor Museum, Fareham during July 2022.

Prison life is revealed in a series of interviews with inmates and staff, including governor James Bourke.

The book is written by Winchester Magazine editor Liz Kavanagh who spent six months visiting the prison before, after and during the pandemic when prisoners were almost permanently locked in cells, with photography by award-winning photographer Javaid Akhtar. The exhibition is curated by Leonie Mountney.

Liz said: ‘Each year, 2,000 men pass through Winchester Prison, on remand, awaiting release and serving sentences.

‘The book and exhibition provide an overview of the many individuals who make up the prison – from teachers and prison officers to the prisoners themselves.

‘Their stories have been written as they have been told – without agenda.

‘They reveal the huge challenges that the prison faces operationally as well as the dedication of the people who work there. They also highlight the pitfalls of a criminal justice system where reoffending is far too common.