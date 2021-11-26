Winds of up to 50mph in Storm Arwen forces Gosport to axe Christmas lights switch on
STORM Arwen has forced Gosport council workers to cancel its Christmas lights switch on event.
Gosport Borough Council had hoped to have huge crowds in the high street tomorrow but with 50mph winds predicted it is no longer safe.
A council spokesman said: ‘A forecast of dangerously high winds means tomorrow’s festive events in Gosport High Street have had to be cancelled.
‘As Storm Arwen approaches, gusts of around 50mph have been predicted locally – strong enough to wreck marquees and stage structures and endanger people gathered nearby.’
A stage show and a traditional Christmas lights switch-on countdown had been planned.
It’s hoped much of the programme will be moved to December 18 as an event with street entertainment was already planned for that date.
The Christmas tree is in place and decorated, but the lights will now be turned on remotely.
Council leader Councillor Graham Burgess, said: ‘We're very sorry to have to make the decision to cancel tomorrow's events, but the safety of residents comes first.
‘We're working hard to see if we can bring acts and attractions to our 18 December event instead.’
