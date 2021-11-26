Winds of up to 50mph in Storm Arwen forces Gosport to axe Christmas lights switch on

The 2018 Christmas lights in Gosport. Picture: Keith Woodland

Gosport Borough Council had hoped to have huge crowds in the high street tomorrow but with 50mph winds predicted it is no longer safe.

A council spokesman said: ‘A forecast of dangerously high winds means tomorrow’s festive events in Gosport High Street have had to be cancelled.

‘As Storm Arwen approaches, gusts of around 50mph have been predicted locally – strong enough to wreck marquees and stage structures and endanger people gathered nearby.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stage show and a traditional Christmas lights switch-on countdown had been planned.

It’s hoped much of the programme will be moved to December 18 as an event with street entertainment was already planned for that date.

The Christmas tree is in place and decorated, but the lights will now be turned on remotely.

Council leader Councillor Graham Burgess, said: ‘We're very sorry to have to make the decision to cancel tomorrow's events, but the safety of residents comes first.

‘We're working hard to see if we can bring acts and attractions to our 18 December event instead.’

For events in Lee-on-the-Solent see leeonthesolent.uk/christmasinlee

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron