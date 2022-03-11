The city council's Portsmouth and Southsea car boot sale is usually held in during the warmer months on Southsea Common. A winter car boot sale was first held last month to see if there was interest in a winter location so people can enjoy the car boot sale year-round. It will be trialled for a second time this Sunday.

The car boot sale is free to enter for buyers and is open from 7.30am to midday. There is no parking on site but plenty along the seafront and visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport where possible. A selection of hot and cold food and drink is available on site.

One of the summer car boot sales that used to be held by Portsmouth City Council in Southsea

Sellers can arrive between 6.45am and 8.30am, with pitches starting from £5. No pre booking is required.

Cllr Ben Dowling, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘We know our car boot sales on the seafront are very popular with residents and visitors during the summer months and we are keen to see if it will work at a new location in the winter months. Last month was fairly popular despite the poor weather so we hope the better forecast will see even more people come along this Sunday.

‘Car boot sales are a great way for people to sell unwanted belongings, which can then be reused by someone else rather than going to landfill. All profits from our sales go to local charities and projects so it is win, win for the community.’

