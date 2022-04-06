Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service located a 56-year-old man, from Alresford, with serious injuries on St George’s Street in Winchester at around 5.40pm on April 4.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital in a serious, but stable, condition. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers are now investigating the incident and enquiries are under way to establish how the man came to be injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SCAS ambulance gv

Detective Sergeant Sarah Page, said: ‘We would like to hear from anybody who may have seen what had happened to the man – who was seen to be wearing a red and white leather jacket with blue jeans at the time of the incident – or from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

‘In particular, we are keen to hear from a woman who we believe may have witnessed the incident and may hold vital information which could be particularly pertinent to our investigation.

‘If this was you, we would implore you to come forward. Any information, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it be, could be key in explaining how the victim had suffered his serious injuries.’

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 44220134357.