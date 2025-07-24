Woman dies after concern for welfare on bridge

A woman died after a concern for welfare was reported on a bridge, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended

Emergency crews raced to Itchen Bridge in Southampton on Tuesday just before 8.30pm after a woman had entered water.

But despite efforts to save her the woman died. A police spokesperson said: "We were called to the Itchen Bridge at 8.22pm on Tuesday, July 22, following a report a woman had entered the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police attended and confirmed a woman in her 40s had died. The woman’s next of kin has been informed, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Anyone needing support can call Samaritans on their free helpline on 116 123.