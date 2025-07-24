Woman dies after concern for welfare on bridge

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 18:42 BST
A woman died after a concern for welfare was reported on a bridge, police said.

Police attendedplaceholder image
Police attended

Emergency crews raced to Itchen Bridge in Southampton on Tuesday just before 8.30pm after a woman had entered water.

But despite efforts to save her the woman died. A police spokesperson said: "We were called to the Itchen Bridge at 8.22pm on Tuesday, July 22, following a report a woman had entered the water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Police attended and confirmed a woman in her 40s had died. The woman’s next of kin has been informed, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Anyone needing support can call Samaritans on their free helpline on 116 123.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice