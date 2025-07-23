Outcome revealed over large police response where alleged female attacker arrested

The outcome of a large police response to an incident has been revealed after an alleged stalker attempted to break into a woman’s house while attacking her.

Kingston Crescent, North End | Google

Five police vehicles and “lots” of officers were seen in Kingston Crescent around 11.30am on Wednesday dealing with the incident, as reported.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Havant for stalking, assault and criminal damage after he allegedly attempted to break into a house.

A force spokesperson said: “We received a report on Saturday 19 July that a woman in her 40s was being stalked by a man known to her in Portsmouth.

“Officers investigating this incident have today (Wednesday 23 July) attended Kingston Crescent and arrested a 43 year-old man from Havant on suspicion of stalking involving fear of violence, attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and common assault

“He remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Today police told The News: “The man has been released with no further action.”