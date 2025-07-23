Outcome revealed over large police response where alleged female attacker arrested
Five police vehicles and “lots” of officers were seen in Kingston Crescent around 11.30am on Wednesday dealing with the incident, as reported.
Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Havant for stalking, assault and criminal damage after he allegedly attempted to break into a house.
A force spokesperson said: “We received a report on Saturday 19 July that a woman in her 40s was being stalked by a man known to her in Portsmouth.
“Officers investigating this incident have today (Wednesday 23 July) attended Kingston Crescent and arrested a 43 year-old man from Havant on suspicion of stalking involving fear of violence, attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and common assault
“He remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Today police told The News: “The man has been released with no further action.”