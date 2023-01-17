Woman left trapped upside down in car after spinning on ice and crashing with tree on A3 near Clanfield
A woman was left trapped in an upside down car after her vehicle spun on ice and collided with a tree on the A3 earlier this morning.
By Steve Deeks
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 12:35pm
Horndean, Waterlooville and Cosham fire crews were alerted to the incident on the northbound carriageway near Clanfield shortly after 5am. Firefighters released the woman from the vehicle before handing her over to South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.
Black ice caused by freezing weather after heavy rain led to ‘madness’ on roads, a firefighter said.