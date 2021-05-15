Dr Sophie Bostock, 40, is currently in training to row around Britain for a fundraising challenge supporting the British Heart Foundation.

She said: ‘I feel quite optimistic - I’ve never done a challenge like this before.’

On June 13, Sophie will join 11 other rowers as they set off on Roxy, a brand new ocean rowing vessel, for the 1,650-nautical mile journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Sophie Bostock, in red, is training to row around the UK in June in aid of the British Heart Foundation. She is pictured along with, from left, Julia Rooke, Andi Davies, Dee Pullen and Andrew Ferrand, at Dolphin Rowing Club, Northney Marina. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140521-10)

Plans are subject to winds, weather, and tides, but it is expected that the row should take around six weeks in total, and is split into six different legs.

Sophie hopes to raise £10,000 for the charity which supported her dreams to become a scientist.

She said: ‘The British Heart Foundation was a natural first choice - my PhD was sponsored by BHF, when I researched how stress interacts with heart disease. If it wasn’t for BHF, I wouldn’t have become a scientist.

Dr Sophie Bostock, in red, is training to row around the UK in July, in aid of the British Heart Foundation. She is pictured in a crew at Dolphin Rowing Club, off Northney Marina Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140521-16)

‘I will always be incredibly grateful, and am committed to making science more relevant and accessible to help multiply the impact of that investment.

‘As a sleep scientist, I aim to demystify sleep and I do sleep education and training.

‘One of the reasons I want to do this row is that I’ll be tracking my sleep.’

The charity is also important to Sophie as her dad had a triple heart bypass operation a few years ago, and he is now doing well.

Dr Sophie Bostock is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for the British Heart Foundation. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140521-11)

She said: ‘This was an operation only possible because of the research supported by BHF. I want to give something back.’

SEE ALSO: Titchfield NHS worker takes on karate challenge in memory of inspiring fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore

Sophie joined the Dolphin Rowing Club two years ago, and is now celebrating winning her first race with the club.

She added: ‘The Dolphin Rowing Club has been amazing, they’ve been incredibly generous with their time and expertise.

‘I get a real buzz out of the fact that so many people have helped me prepare for this. I’m quite excited.’

To find out more, or to donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/SophieRows.

The Dolphin Rowing Club is a sliding seat rowing club based on Hayling Island.

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron