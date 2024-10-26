Woman trampled to death by cow in same spot where man dived for cover from heifer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A female dog walker was trampled to death by an aggressive cow in the same spot where a man was forced to dive for cover after he was charged at by a heifer.

Stock image of a cow

Paramedics rushed to Roger Penny Way, Godshill, in the New Forest, after being called to the incident involving a woman in her 80s on Monday around 2pm. The pensioner had suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital – where she was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: “We were called shortly before 2pm on October 21, to assist our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service following a report of a concern for welfare of a woman on Roger Penny Way, Godshill.

“The woman, aged in her 80s, was located and had sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Her next of kin have been informed.

“Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained and are carrying out further inquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the victim.”

The incident comes after Kevin Parker, 63, from Fordingbridge, was charged by a cow in the same spot on October 17 but managed to dive out the way before it jumped down on him.