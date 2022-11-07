Estate agent Spencers New Forest said the Sherlock Holmes creator regularly used Bignell Wood, at Brook near Lyndhurst, New Forest, from 1924 to 1930 after buying it as a birthday present for his second wife Jean.

They said Sir Arthur was first drawn to the New Forest while researching for his book The White Company – a historical adventure published in 1891 set during the Hundred Years’ War.

Portrait of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle sitting at a table in his garden, Bignell Wood, New Forest, 1927. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Minstead, about two miles north of Lyndhurst, was referred to several time in the book, and Sir Arthur and Jean are buried in the churchyard of All Saints in the village.

The detached cottage is on the market with a £2,950,000 asking price and has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 10 living rooms. Other amenities include a terrace, music studio, a greenhouse, garage and workshop, a barn with three stables and around six acres of woodlands which surround the house.

Spencers New Forest added that one of the standout features of the property is its ‘own private wooden walkway across the stream’, which has a ‘winding path’ leading to the entrance.

