Woodland house used by Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle as retreat for sale
A HOUSE which Sir Arthur Conan Doyle used as a retreat has been put on the market at just under £3 million.
Estate agent Spencers New Forest said the Sherlock Holmes creator regularly used Bignell Wood, at Brook near Lyndhurst, New Forest, from 1924 to 1930 after buying it as a birthday present for his second wife Jean.
They said Sir Arthur was first drawn to the New Forest while researching for his book The White Company – a historical adventure published in 1891 set during the Hundred Years’ War.
Minstead, about two miles north of Lyndhurst, was referred to several time in the book, and Sir Arthur and Jean are buried in the churchyard of All Saints in the village.
The detached cottage is on the market with a £2,950,000 asking price and has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 10 living rooms. Other amenities include a terrace, music studio, a greenhouse, garage and workshop, a barn with three stables and around six acres of woodlands which surround the house.
Spencers New Forest added that one of the standout features of the property is its ‘own private wooden walkway across the stream’, which has a ‘winding path’ leading to the entrance.
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle lived in Southsea, arriving in Portsmouth in June 1882. He studied at the Portsmouth Eye Hospital to perform eye tests and prescribe glasses. He played for Portsmouth Association Football Club, as a goalkeeper, under the pseudonym A. C. Smith. More information on the property, and pictures, can be found here.