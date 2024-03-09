Work to repair footbridge over Havant railway station - when
The temporary closure of the footbridge will be necessary from Monday 11 March until Friday March 22. A diversion will be in place for pedestrians and cyclists to safely cross the railway line while the footbridge is closed.
Councillor Nick Adams-King, Hampshire County Council’s Cabinet Lead for Universal Services, said: “We must now undertake essential maintenance work on Havant station bridge to ensure that it remains serviceable for members of the public. This will require a temporary closure of the bridge so that our contractors can complete the work safely. I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience whilst this work is completed.”
Councillor Adams-King added: “We know that the rail bridge is an important link for people moving around Havant as well as rail passengers. We are working on a detailed design for a new footbridge and continuing to work with Havant Borough Council to explore opportunities to fund this replacement. In the meantime, these essential repairs will extend the life of the current structure.”
For more information and to view the diversion route visit: https://one.network/?GB137685982