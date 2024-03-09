Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The temporary closure of the footbridge will be necessary from Monday 11 March until Friday March 22. A diversion will be in place for pedestrians and cyclists to safely cross the railway line while the footbridge is closed.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, Hampshire County Council’s Cabinet Lead for Universal Services, said: “We must now undertake essential maintenance work on Havant station bridge to ensure that it remains serviceable for members of the public. This will require a temporary closure of the bridge so that our contractors can complete the work safely. I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience whilst this work is completed.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Adams-King added: “We know that the rail bridge is an important link for people moving around Havant as well as rail passengers. We are working on a detailed design for a new footbridge and continuing to work with Havant Borough Council to explore opportunities to fund this replacement. In the meantime, these essential repairs will extend the life of the current structure.”