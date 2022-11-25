News you can trust since 1877
Workers on probation do excellent job clearing garden at Royal Navy veterans care home in Portsmouth

EXCELLENT work has been done by workers on probation to spruce up an overgrown garden at a care home for veterans.

By Freddie Webb
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

The green space at Admiral Jellicoe House had been in a dishevelled state until workers paying their debt to society – from the Community Packback Group – helped them. The care home, belonging to the Royal Naval Benevolent Trust, is purposely designed for veterans of the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines.

Groundwork tasks completed at the home in Locksway Road, Southsea, over the last six weeks included clearing overgrown vegetation – 40 bin loads of weeds and bramble in the first two weeks – digging over flower beds and erecting fences.

A probation work doing some gardening at Admiral Jellicoe House.

Richard Baskeyfield, agency staff member, said: ‘What a god send the teams have been. They have improved the site to such a high standard.’

Another agency staff member added: ‘The work that has been carried out in just a short time has been amazing and has made such a difference already.’

The garden at Admiral Jellicoe House
