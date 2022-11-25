The green space at Admiral Jellicoe House had been in a dishevelled state until workers paying their debt to society – from the Community Packback Group – helped them. The care home, belonging to the Royal Naval Benevolent Trust, is purposely designed for veterans of the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines.

Groundwork tasks completed at the home in Locksway Road, Southsea, over the last six weeks included clearing overgrown vegetation – 40 bin loads of weeds and bramble in the first two weeks – digging over flower beds and erecting fences.

A probation work doing some gardening at Admiral Jellicoe House.

Richard Baskeyfield, agency staff member, said: ‘What a god send the teams have been. They have improved the site to such a high standard.’

Another agency staff member added: ‘The work that has been carried out in just a short time has been amazing and has made such a difference already.’

