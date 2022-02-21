World Day of Prayer celebration to be marked with service at Waterlooville church
A WATERLOOVILLE church will mark an international prayer day with fellow church communities across the country.
Worshippers are being welcomed to World Day of Prayer celebration set to take place at 2pm on March 4 at Waterlooville Baptist Church, London Road.
As a single World Day of Prayer organisation, churches from England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be coming together to present this year’s service, with special prayer events set to be held across the three countries.
World Day of Prayer is an ecumenical service attended by members from seven different churches, and consists of readings and hymns.
Refreshments will follow at the Waterlooville service on March 4.
Elizabeth White, the coordinator of the World Day of Prayer committee, liaises between churches in Waterlooville, Cowplain, Widley, and Denmead.
She said: ‘All are welcome to what is always a great celebration of unity.’
For further information and resources, visit the website at wwdp.org.uk.