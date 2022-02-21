World Day of Prayer celebration to be marked with service at Waterlooville church

Worshippers are being welcomed to World Day of Prayer celebration set to take place at 2pm on March 4 at Waterlooville Baptist Church, London Road.

As a single World Day of Prayer organisation, churches from England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be coming together to present this year’s service, with special prayer events set to be held across the three countries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous World Day of Prayer, held at St George's Church. Ruth Loveman and Rosina Clark, seated. From left to right standing: Pat Knowles, Dorothy Pople, Margaret Symonds, Norma Gibney, and Elizabeth White. In front is Mandy Masson.

World Day of Prayer is an ecumenical service attended by members from seven different churches, and consists of readings and hymns.

Refreshments will follow at the Waterlooville service on March 4.

Elizabeth White, the coordinator of the World Day of Prayer committee, liaises between churches in Waterlooville, Cowplain, Widley, and Denmead.

She said: ‘All are welcome to what is always a great celebration of unity.’

For further information and resources, visit the website at wwdp.org.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron