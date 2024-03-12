Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Wozniak and Ola Labib, who both grew up in Portsmouth, appeared together in the latest episode of World’s Most Dangerous Roads, which aired on Dave at 8pm on Sunday, March 10. While sharing a bumpty ride in through a desert in Namibia, the pair spoke about their similar upbringings in Portsmouth and deployed some Pompey lingo. In the episode, Wozniak - who appeared on series 11 of Taskmaster and is known for his role in Greg Davies' sitcom Man Down - took a trip down memory lane with Labib, a rising star of the UK stand-up comedy scene and host of the Kashta Lab Pod podcast.

The pair went on to cite "squinny", "lairy" and "dinlo" as phrases which may confuse people not familiar with the city. They further joked about the differences between their respective former schools - Wozniak having attended Portsmouth Grammar School and Labib being a former pupil of Priory School. She added: "If you can deal with surviving four years at priory, you can survive anything."

World's Most Dangerous Roads - Series 5 - Episode 4 - Namibia Picture shows: Mike Wozniak and Ola Labib

In an interview after meeting Ola for the first time during the programme, Mike Wozniak said: "Though we both grew up in Portsmouth, we’ve got very different family backgrounds and interests. But one of the wonderful things about comedy is it attracts people from all walks of life who generally get on. That shared love of comedy brings comedians together - that putting your neck on the line in front of people you've never met before saying, ‘I think this is funny, what do you think?.'"

The episode synopsis reads: "Mike Wozniak and Ola Labib are heading to one of the wildest places on earth - the Namib desert, where they’ll only have each other for company….. Oh and they’ve never met before!!! Their adventure will take them across difficult and deadly terrain over rocky mountain passes, through gigantic craters along the ominously dubbed Deadly Mile and end as they navigate some of the highest dunes in the world! There are no hotels as they head into the heart of the Namib desert. The terrain here is ominously dubbed ‘the land God made in anger’ which sounds like the perfect place to set up camp for two novice adventurers. Mainly uninhabited by humans they’ll meet some of the wildlife that roam this landscape. The extremely rare desert elephants that are responsible for creating some of these roads by carving their tracks into the rocks and as they reach the coast, Mike’s favourite beast, the seal, can be found in their thousands. Expect some in-car hilarity as these two strangers navigate their friendship through hellish routes whilst experiencing some of the most spectacular scenery imaginable. "