At 36, Portsmouth dad Shane Scott was diagnosed with ventricular tachycardia and atrial fibrillation, preventing him from continuing with his love for rugby and diving. Complexities with his condition meant he was in A&E for two weeks at the beginning of the year.

To avoid the risk of heart palpitations, or at worst cardiac arrest, he has been advised to completely avoid high intensity exercise. Therefore, Shane took a turn to walking, which he says ‘was the next best thing’.

Shane Scott, from Portsmouth. Picture: Contributed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early morning and evening walks became the norm, inspiring him to take on an ambitious challenge.

Shane will be embarking on a trek of 100km along the Western Front, starting from the Lochnagar Crater in France and finishing triumphantly at the Menin Gate in Belgium – raising money for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

An interest in military history from a young age has inspired Shane to follow in the footsteps of First World War soldiers, as he believes ‘we owe a huge amount to our British Army’. Therefore, by honouring the soldiers of the past, he hopes to support those of the present.

Shane’s great-grandfather served in the Royal Navy, fighting in the Battle of Jutland in 1916 and his own commitment to Sea Cadets for 10 years, fuelled his fondness for the services. As well as visits to the D-Day beaches and museum, an admiration began.

SEE ALSO: King Charles III enjoys tot of rum in Royal Navy tradition with Royal Yacht Britannia sailors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane devoted himself to the ABF because he says it’s ‘nice to support a smaller charity’.

Last year, The Soldiers’ Charity helped 70,000 people in 45 countries, with a total expenditure of £8.8m. Shane’s contribution will support independent living, elderly care, education and employability, mental fitness, families and housing.

Shane has been building up his endurance, last week walking from Cosham to Chichester, hiking 22km. His plan for next weekend is a walk to Petersfield, a 24km journey.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth destroyer takes charge of Mediterranean task group as Nato flagship

An organised charity raffle will be held with a star prize of a Hampshire produce hamper celebrating local businesses and veteran owned companies, to further support his aims in helping the services.