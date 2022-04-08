Yachts and sailing clubs across the region can attend the day in Cowes, which is set to include racing, a Spitfire display and live music, on Saturday, August 6.

The event will begin with the option of breakfast, followed by a review of all participating vessels by VIPs from across the region, with racing off Bramble Bank. All boats, from RIBs to sailing and motor vessels, can register to be part of the official programme.

A silver Spitfire air display and prize-giving will be followed by an afternoon of live music and entertainment at a free concert at the Cowes Yacht Haven with a soon to be announced headline act.

Solents sailing community is invited to take part in the celebration of the Queens Platinum Jubilee at Cowes on Saturday 6th August 2022 Picture: Barry James Wilson

Chairman of the organising committee, Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore, said: ‘The day will bring the boating community together like never before, with potential for 600 vessels or more to attend from clubs around the Solent region. It’s the biggest event the Solent has seen in a long time.’

A committee of sailing organisations, class associations and clubs from across the Solent region is organising the sailing and entertainment planned on the Solent and at Cowes Yacht Haven, following this year’s Cowes Week. All yacht and sailing clubs in the Solent region are being asked to send up to 20 representative vessels to participate in the event.

Hampshire yachtsman Geoff Holt MBE, founder of the Wetwheels charity and a member of the organising committee said: ‘Members of the royal family have been a common sight at yachting events in the Solent for many years and have supported many local yacht clubs and charities.

‘The event is a great opportunity to bring the Solent’s sailing and yachting community together to celebrate our Queen’s 70 years on the throne and the royal family's ongoing support for yachting and boating.’

The event will also help raise money to provide opportunities for disabled people to get afloat by supporting Wetwheels as the nominated charity. Wetwheels boats from around the UK will return to the Solent, enabling VIPs from across the region to view the spectacle from the water.

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/campaign/platinumjubilee.