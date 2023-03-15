News you can trust since 1877
Yellow weather warning in place across region for ice, according to Met Office

A yellow weather warning is in place across the region for ice, according to the Met Office.

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:18 GMT- 1 min read

The forecaster said there will ‘probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’ with icy patches forming where ‘surfaces remain wet after earlier showers’.

Temperatures have started off at -1C in areas before warming up. ‘A cold start, with frosty patches and icy stretches possible in places, ahead of a bright morning. Clouding over from the west during the afternoon, with a band of rain moving in during the evening. Maximum temperature 9C,’ the forecast added.

Cold and icy weather is forecast across the UK this week. Some places may see snow. Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.
Tonight the Met Office said there will be a ‘band of rain’ that continues across the region through the night with it ‘milder than of late, with drier breaks towards dawn’. Winds will begin to pick up.

Thursday will see winds strengthening and patchy rain returns into the evening with a maximum temperature 14C.

