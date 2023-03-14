He defended himself claiming he was ‘showing solidarity’ with women. Season ticket holder Mary Williams confronted Mr Westwood and told him to leave the facilities.

John Westwood. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said his behaviour was ‘massively offensive to anyone who is transgender’ and Mr Westwood was there to ‘intimidate’ women’. He will miss the next two away trips to Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers.

Following this incident, many supporters have lost sympathy and think he should be punished further.

Michael Prior said on Twitter: ‘It should be a much longer ban. He hasn't learned.’ @jamie_h_1979 added: ‘Last ban he was moaning that he was being targeted and then pulls a stunt like that. He genuinely needs help, he is getting worse and not learning from previous behaviours and bans.’

Pete Stokes said: ‘Abject response from @Pompey - banned for two AWAY games?! How will women in the Fratton End feel, next match, he's there being as drunk, offensive and inappropriate as ever?!

‘He should be out for season, no question - this is his fourth short ban in six months. It isn't working!’ @JuddPFC95 said: ‘Honestly, what is wrong with the bloke? He’s 59 years old and has kids. It’s embarrassing.’

Josh Sweetman said: ‘I don't have an agenda against John but if that was anyone else that's arguably a life ban.’