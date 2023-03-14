Pompey fans want to see further ban for John Westwood after he went into ladies toilets claiming to be transgender
Many Pompey supporters see the latest punishment given to John Westwood as the final straw and want a longer ban.
The famous fan said has was given a two-match ban for his antics during the 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. An official complaint was made after Mr Westwood, 59, walked into the ladies’ toilets and claimed he identified as a woman.
He defended himself claiming he was ‘showing solidarity’ with women. Season ticket holder Mary Williams confronted Mr Westwood and told him to leave the facilities.
NOW READ: John Westwood banned for fourth time this season for entering ladies toilets claiming he was transgender
She said his behaviour was ‘massively offensive to anyone who is transgender’ and Mr Westwood was there to ‘intimidate’ women’. He will miss the next two away trips to Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers.
The season ticket holder said he’s been told by the club a further decision will be made after this period. He has been barred from attending eight matches in all competitions this season. These include making lewd gestures towards Coventry City fans during a preseason friendly; urinating outside Forest Green Rovers’ stadium and making a handbell action to a friend which was caught on camera.
Following this incident, many supporters have lost sympathy and think he should be punished further.
Michael Prior said on Twitter: ‘It should be a much longer ban. He hasn't learned.’ @jamie_h_1979 added: ‘Last ban he was moaning that he was being targeted and then pulls a stunt like that. He genuinely needs help, he is getting worse and not learning from previous behaviours and bans.’
Pete Stokes said: ‘Abject response from @Pompey - banned for two AWAY games?! How will women in the Fratton End feel, next match, he's there being as drunk, offensive and inappropriate as ever?!
‘He should be out for season, no question - this is his fourth short ban in six months. It isn't working!’ @JuddPFC95 said: ‘Honestly, what is wrong with the bloke? He’s 59 years old and has kids. It’s embarrassing.’
Josh Sweetman said: ‘I don't have an agenda against John but if that was anyone else that's arguably a life ban.’
Some supporters defended Mr Westwood. Scott Cooper said: ‘Idiot snowflakes again being offended…what a total joke this world is becoming.’ Chris Mills said: ‘I thought people could use whichever toilet they wanted to depending on how they identify in that moment?’