'Playing with fire is my therapy': Inside Portsmouth firedancing club

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:17 BST
Meet the alternative Portsmouth community who literally play with fire - and say it boosts their mental health.

A community in Portsmouth meets every week for a little fire therapy and other other circus type activities by the sea to escape the daily grind.

This vibrant Portsmouth group shares the joy of circus skills, including mesmerizing fire spinning. Discover how flow arts boost mental health, foster community, and provide a unique path to self-expression.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
fire poiplaceholder image
fire poi | NW

Find out how learning circus skills can improve your mental well-being, reduce anxiety, and create lasting friendships. Join this inclusive community where you can be yourself and discover the joy of movement.

Watch the video above.

Related topics:PortsmouthMental HealthAnxietyVideo
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice