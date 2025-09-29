'Playing with fire is my therapy': Inside Portsmouth firedancing club
A community in Portsmouth meets every week for a little fire therapy and other other circus type activities by the sea to escape the daily grind.
This vibrant Portsmouth group shares the joy of circus skills, including mesmerizing fire spinning. Discover how flow arts boost mental health, foster community, and provide a unique path to self-expression.
Find out how learning circus skills can improve your mental well-being, reduce anxiety, and create lasting friendships. Join this inclusive community where you can be yourself and discover the joy of movement.
