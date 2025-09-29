Meet the alternative Portsmouth community who literally play with fire - and say it boosts their mental health.

A community in Portsmouth meets every week for a little fire therapy and other other circus type activities by the sea to escape the daily grind.

This vibrant Portsmouth group shares the joy of circus skills, including mesmerizing fire spinning. Discover how flow arts boost mental health, foster community, and provide a unique path to self-expression.

fire poi | NW

Find out how learning circus skills can improve your mental well-being, reduce anxiety, and create lasting friendships. Join this inclusive community where you can be yourself and discover the joy of movement.

Watch the video above.