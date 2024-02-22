Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and personnel from HM Coastguard in Portsmouth - along with lifeboat crews - conducted the advanced search in the Warsash area on Tuesday (February 20). A HM Coastguard spokesman said Lymington, Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams were alerted at roughly 10.25am.

They were joined by independent lifeboat crews from Hamble and the Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the search was to find a child who had disappeared, and they were found safe and well.