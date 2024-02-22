Police and Portsmouth coastguard crews conduct mass search near River Hamble in Warsash for missing child
Police and personnel from HM Coastguard in Portsmouth - along with lifeboat crews - conducted the advanced search in the Warsash area on Tuesday (February 20). A HM Coastguard spokesman said Lymington, Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams were alerted at roughly 10.25am.
They were joined by independent lifeboat crews from Hamble and the Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS).
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the search was to find a child who had disappeared, and they were found safe and well.
"After conducting a search from Meon Shore up to Hamble Point Marina our crews were stood down to return to the station, leaving at 2.30pm," GAFIRS reported on Facebook.