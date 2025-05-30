Police issue second picture of missing 22-year-old from Emsworth who was last seen a week ago
The police have issued a second picture for missing man Matthew White who was last seen on Friday, May 23.
The new image has been taken from CCTV at Tesco in Emsworth the day he was last heard from.
The police have described Matthew, who is aged 22 and from Emsworth, as white, about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short brown hair.
He wears glasses and is usually wearing similar clothes to the ones in the image the police have been provided of him.
The police said he ‘often travels by train and likes to walk in wooded areas’ and the ‘search is currently focussed on the Liphook area.’
If anyone has heard from Matthew, or has any knowledge of his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250229851.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.