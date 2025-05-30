The police are concerned for the welfare of a 22-year-old who was last seen a week ago.

The new image has been taken from CCTV at Tesco in Emsworth the day he was last heard from.

The police have issued a new picture of Matthew White who was last seen on Friday, May 23. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The police have described Matthew, who is aged 22 and from Emsworth, as white, about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short brown hair.

The police said he ‘often travels by train and likes to walk in wooded areas’ and the ‘search is currently focussed on the Liphook area.’

If anyone has heard from Matthew, or has any knowledge of his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250229851.