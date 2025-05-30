Police issue second picture of missing 22-year-old from Emsworth who was last seen a week ago

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 15:01 BST

The police are concerned for the welfare of a 22-year-old who was last seen a week ago.

The police have issued a second picture for missing man Matthew White who was last seen on Friday, May 23.

The new image has been taken from CCTV at Tesco in Emsworth the day he was last heard from.

The police have issued a new picture of Matthew White who was last seen on Friday, May 23.
The police have issued a new picture of Matthew White who was last seen on Friday, May 23. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The police have described Matthew, who is aged 22 and from Emsworth, as white, about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short brown hair.

He wears glasses and is usually wearing similar clothes to the ones in the image the police have been provided of him.

The police said he ‘often travels by train and likes to walk in wooded areas’ and the ‘search is currently focussed on the Liphook area.’

If anyone has heard from Matthew, or has any knowledge of his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250229851.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

