Police locate 30-year-old from Fleet who was missing

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 07:25 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 12:47 BST
The police have confirmed that they have located a missing 30-year-old.

The police have located a 30-year-old from Fleet after a missing person appeal was launched.

The police were extremely concerned for his welfare after he was last heard from on Monday, April 21.

