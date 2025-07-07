Police locate missing 43-year-old man after launching appeal

Published 7th Jul 2025, 07:31 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 12:26 BST
The police issued a missing persons appeal after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a man.

Officers have now confirmed that the 43-year-old from Portsmouth who was last seen on Thursday, July 3 has been located.

