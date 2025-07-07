Police locate missing 43-year-old man after launching appeal
The police issued a missing persons appeal after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a man.
Officers have now confirmed that the 43-year-old from Portsmouth who was last seen on Thursday, July 3 has been located.
