Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police received reports of the discovery of a human placenta in the Holly Brook park area, Southampton in June of last year. The discovery sparked a full investigation to establish whether a crime had been committed and whether the mother and baby were harmed as a result.

Following months of investigation, which has included reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, house to house enquiries, speaking to witnesses in the area and liaising with partnership agencies, the police have confirmed the individuals involved and that there is no criminal investigation into what has taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: “We are delighted that this is the conclusion of this case, which we all hoped it would be, following months of work to locate those involved and ensure that they were safe and well.

“We as police had a duty to investigate the discovery, which is a highly unusual occurrence for the area. We had to consider the very real possibility that the mother and baby involved had potentially come to harm, and we needed to do everything we could to ensure that this wasn’t the case. If it had been the case, it was vital that we offered the appropriate support and help, as well as bringing anyone who may have caused them harm, to justice.