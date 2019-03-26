Police name woman, 52, who died in fire that destroyed Gosport bungalow

HAMPSHIRE police have named the 52-year-old woman who was killed in a fire in Gosport yesterday.

Samantha Redford was pronounced dead at the scene of a blaze which completely destroyed a bungalow in Nyria Way just after midday on Monday.

Firefighters battling the blaze at the bungalow in Nyria Way. Picture: Daniel Harbut

The cause of the fire – which also killed a dog – is not yet known but Hampshire Constabulary and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service are continuing to investigate.

As many as 26 firefighters fought the blaze, which one neighbour said grew to be ‘at least twice the height of the bungalow’.

Video footage shows crews tackling the aftermath of the fire.