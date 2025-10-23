Multiple police officers were spotted responding to an incident in a busy North End street yesterday.

A stretch of London Road, North End, saw a considerable police presence yesterday evening (October 22) as officers responded to a welfare incident.

Police officers are currently dealing with an incident in London Road, North End. | Habibur Rahman

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called by our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service shortly after 5.20pm yesterday (Wednesday 22 October) regarding a concern for welfare incident.”

Two police cars and a van were at the scene, between Mayfield Road and North End Avenue, with multiple officers assisting a man on the ground.

As a result of the incident, the man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and handed into the care of health professionals.