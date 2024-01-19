Person taken to safety under Mental Health Act after being spotted on railway tracks at Cosham station
A person was taken to safety by police officers after being spotted on the railway line.
British Transport Police (BTP) were deployed to Cosham Railway Station yesterday morning after someone was seen on the tracks. A BTP spokesman said: "Officers were called to the line near Cosham railway station at around 11am yesterday (January 18) following reports of a trespasser on the tracks.
"Officers attended and a person was detained under s136 of the Mental Health Act and taken to a place of safety." Train services were halted while emergency personnel were present at the scene. Southern Rail and South Western Railway said passengers were disrupted between Havant and Hilsea stations for a time, but normal services resumed later in the afternoon.
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258. Alternatively you can call the Samaritans on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit the website. There is also a list of local services available here.
If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk