Foreman Homes Ltd has submitted proposals to Havant Borough Council to build a mixed housing development on land next to Marples Way, north of the A27.

The estate will provide 42 affordable homes with a mix of different house sizes - the exact mix will be determined in a future application.

Foreham Homes' illustrative design for 140 homes in Bedhampton

The developers promise, alongside the homes, to create public open spaces, new planting and enhancements to the local environment and public rights of way.

Planning documents state: ‘This development provides a natural extension to Havant that respects the local urban grain.

‘It allows the Public Right of Way to be accessible once again to the public, and puts a significant area of green space into the public realm.

‘The new residents of this development would be well located in terms of public transport, educational facilities, and local amenity.

‘The proximity to shopping centres and other retail units supports and encourages sustainable transport such as walking or cycling, and with a train station merely a moment's walk away, residents would have easy access to further afield.’

The application has received twelve comments from the public, raising fears over traffic congestion, flooding and ecological damage.

One comment read: ‘Access will be via Meyrick Road, then West Street. Given that another 90 homes are being proposed for land off Palk Road this will greatly increase traffic along West Street, some of it creating even more traffic congestion and air pollution at Bedhampton level crossing.’

Another read: ‘I object to this application to build 140 dwellings on this site. The site often floods, is currently paddocks for horses and provides a much-needed green space in the borough.

‘Meyrick Road and all the roads in the area are overloaded with parked cars all day, every day. Emergency vehicles already struggle to get access to existing residential properties.