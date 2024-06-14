9 planning applications for shared houses in Portsmouth will be decided next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine planning applications for shared houses will be decided next week by councillors.

Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee members will decide on nine houses in multiple occupation (HMO) applications on June 19.

HMOs have sparked heated discussions in the council chamber, some argue that the city cannot accommodate the influx of new residents and cars, while others support them as a much-needed affordable housing option.

Contentious Merrivale Road scheme

Portsmouth City Council Civic Offices in Guildhall SquarePicture: Allan Hutchings (150076-182)

Plans to convert 38 Merrivale Road into a seven-bed HMO were supposed to be determined in late May but were deferred to allow objectors to prepare comments. The scheme has garnered 129 objections from locals including Hilsea Councillor Russell Simpson and Penny Mordaunt.

In a letter to the planning department, the Conservative candidate for the Portsmouth North constituency said that residents are “very concerned” about the proposal, particularly “the loss of another family home in their community, which is already altering the character of the road”.

She added that locals are worried about the impact the HMO would have on parking and the sewer and water infrastructure.

She finished by stating that many residents have contacted her, mentioning that “works at least appear to be underway” before planning consent is granted.

Portsmouth Independents Party councillor Russell Simpson shared similar concerns, describing the Merrivale as a “family road with family homes”.

“What will we do when there isn’t enough to support future families? We are a city island, there is only so much more space to build on and they are normally flats or apartments.”

Planning officers in their report, which highlighted other objections raised including an increase in crime and disorder and overdevelopment, recommended the committee grant planning permission, stating that the proposal is “acceptable” and is in accordance with the council’s local plan and national planning policies.

They said any impact on living conditions for neighbours from the HMO would unlikely be significantly different to a family home and neither the highways officer nor planning officer found issue with the scheme on the grounds of a lack of off-street parking.

They attached four planning conditions, forcing development to commence within three years of planning consent and a maximum water use of 110 litres per person per day.

Eight other HMO applications

A house on 141 Kensington Road in Copnor could become another seven-bed HMO; it has received 26 objections.

Also in Copnor, there are plans to redevelop 208 Chichester Road into a seven-bed HMO; 10 objections were received including from Cllr Benedict Swann.

In Nelson ward, 25 Spenlow Close could become a dwelling or HMO with a single bedroom on the first floor and two double occupancy bedrooms on the second floor.

Plans to transform 13 Belgravia Road in Copnor to a seven-bed HMO have also received complaints from both Cllr Swann and Penny Mordaunt in addition to 10 local residents.

Another seven-bed HMO could be situated on 26 Fearon Road in Hilsea, Cllr Swann has objected to the plans as well as five other residents.

Plans for a current six-bed HMO on 9 Angerstein Road, Nelson could extend its bedrooms by one; it received six objections and was brought to the planning committee on request by Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the former leader of the council.

A five-bedroom HMO in St Thomas on 26 Hudson Road could boast two more bedrooms if approved by the committee.

Lastly, an eight-bedroom HMO could be approved on 38 Laburnum Grove in Nelson, it’s also going to the committee on request by Cllr Vernon-Jackson.