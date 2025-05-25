A new era of Electric Vehicle charging begins in Portsmouth with new points coming online
This milestone is part of Portsmouth City Council's new partnership with chargepoint operator Zest, who are replacing and upgrading over 80 existing sites previously managed by Joju and Ubitricity. These improvements will make it easier than ever for residents to charge their vehicles close to home.
Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: "I'm excited to see this milestone achieved in Portsmouth’s journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.
“By expanding and upgrading our EV charging network, we’re making it easier for residents to make the switch to electric vehicles, supporting greener travel choices and improving air quality across the city."
The council is progressing with plans to install up to 320 brand new EV chargepoints across Portsmouth. These will be delivered in phases, with each proposed location undergoing a formal consultation to gather public feedback, which will help inform the decision as to whether the charge point is installed.
The first batch has completed its consultation, the second is currently open for public input, and the third is scheduled to begin consultation in June, the council said.
This new charging infrastructure is a key part of the council’s wider strategy to decarbonise transport and support the city’s transition to net zero. It said that by electrifying more of the city’s transport network, the council is helping residents make more sustainable travel choices, while contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment for everyone.
A full list of available chargepoints can be seen at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/ev-chargepoints, and the webpage will be updated regularly as more chargepoints are energised over the coming weeks.
