Afghan refugee family living in Hampshire meet David Miliband as they adjust to UK life

Mohammed Nasir, his wife and two children fled from Afghanistan to the UK last year, after the Taliban took control of their country.

Now living in Eastleigh, the four of them have been speaking to David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and former Labour foreign secretary, as they get back on their feet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Nasir, 31 from Eastleigh. Picture: George Baxter / IRC

In Afghanistan Mohammed, 31, worked for the government’s Counter Narcotics Justice Centre and his wife worked as a teacher. It took the family three gruelling days to reach the airport in Kabul, before arriving in the UK on August 27.

Mohammed said: ‘Before Kabul fell, we had a great life, happy life. My family had everything with us – I had a car and I had a good job.

‘I was enjoying my life.

‘I left Afghanistan for my children. I know what it's like to grow up in the war, and I don't want my children to have the same life.

Mohammed Nasir, right, meets David Miliband. Picture: George Baxter / IRC

‘Now they can grow up here in the UK safely and peacefully.’

Mohammed and his family have spoken highly of life in the UK, adding that people have been ‘very supportive’ and were full of praise for the NHS.

The family are being supported by the IRC’s ‘rise programme’, which orients refugees with UK culture and helps them to find jobs. Both Mohammed and his wife have computer science degrees and are keen to find employment as soon as possible.

Mr Miliband recently met with Mohammed to discuss how they are adapting to UK life.

‘It’s inspiring to meet refugees like Mohammed,’ he said.

‘His story is one of real hardship but also of determination to rebuild their lives for themselves and their children. We know from Britain’s history that when refugees are welcomed, they can make a positive and lasting contribution to British society.

‘This is why I am proud of the IRC’s work supporting refugees in the UK, who have fled conflicts in Afghanistan and Syria, so they can rebuild their lives in safety.’

Mohammed added: ‘When we got here, most of us didn't know how to access things in the UK. I sent my CV to more than 20 companies but most rejected me.

‘After starting the job programme with the IRC, I realised how different CV's were in the UK to Afghanistan and how many mistakes I had.

‘Now I have improved my CV, and I am getting further in the process of getting a job.’

But not content with simply helping his own family, Mohammed is also liaising with the foreign office to get his former work colleagues out of Afghanistan - many of whom are now in hiding.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron