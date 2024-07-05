Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New MP Amanda Martin said she cannot wait to bring about changes residents have demanded following her dramatic victory over Penny Mordaunt in Portsmouth North.

Labour’s Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan have secured wins in Portsmouth North and South respectively, marking a historic moment for the city. Amanda Martin clinched the Portsmouth North seat with 14,495 votes, narrowly defeating Conservative incumbent Penny Mordaunt, who garnered 13,715 votes. The voter turnout for Portsmouth North was 59.29 per cent.

Amanda Martin became MP for Portsmouth North | The News

In her victory speech, she expressed gratitude to the other candidates, acknowledging that it’s “never easy” running for public office and specifically thanked Penny Mordaunt for her 14 years of service.

She said: “Whether you voted for Labour or not in this election, I want to say as your MP, I will work for you. Portsmouth is my home; it’s where everyone I love lives, and to be your MP is the privilege of a lifetime. I will not take it for granted.”

Meanwhile Stephen Morgan won the Portsmouth South seat with 18,857 votes, with Reform UK candidate Mark Zimmer coming in second with 5,702 votes. The voter turnout for Portsmouth South was 53.05 per cent.

Portsmouth turns red as Stephen Morgan and Amanda Martin secure both city seats. Photos by Alex Shute | Alex Shute

Portsmouth North results

Amanda Martin - Labour Party - 14,495

Penny Mordaunt - The Conservative Party - 13,715

Melvyn Todd - Reform UK - 8,501

Simon Dodd - Liberal Democrat - 3,031

Duncan Robinson - The Green Party - 1,851

Turnout - 59.29 per cent - 41,741 votes

Portsmouth South results

Stephen Morgan - Labour Party - 18,857

Mark Zimmer - Reform UK - 5,702

Signe Biddle - The Conservative Party - 5,643

Charlie Murphy - Liberal Democrat - 4,886

Elliott Lee - The Green Party - 3,107

Jacob Short - Independent- 733