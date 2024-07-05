New Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin says 'I will work for you' after dramatic win over Penny Mordaunt
Labour’s Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan have secured wins in Portsmouth North and South respectively, marking a historic moment for the city. Amanda Martin clinched the Portsmouth North seat with 14,495 votes, narrowly defeating Conservative incumbent Penny Mordaunt, who garnered 13,715 votes. The voter turnout for Portsmouth North was 59.29 per cent.
In her victory speech, she expressed gratitude to the other candidates, acknowledging that it’s “never easy” running for public office and specifically thanked Penny Mordaunt for her 14 years of service.
She said: “Whether you voted for Labour or not in this election, I want to say as your MP, I will work for you. Portsmouth is my home; it’s where everyone I love lives, and to be your MP is the privilege of a lifetime. I will not take it for granted.”
Meanwhile Stephen Morgan won the Portsmouth South seat with 18,857 votes, with Reform UK candidate Mark Zimmer coming in second with 5,702 votes. The voter turnout for Portsmouth South was 53.05 per cent.
Portsmouth North results
Amanda Martin - Labour Party - 14,495
Penny Mordaunt - The Conservative Party - 13,715
Melvyn Todd - Reform UK - 8,501
Simon Dodd - Liberal Democrat - 3,031
Duncan Robinson - The Green Party - 1,851
Turnout - 59.29 per cent - 41,741 votes
Portsmouth South results
Stephen Morgan - Labour Party - 18,857
Mark Zimmer - Reform UK - 5,702
Signe Biddle - The Conservative Party - 5,643
Charlie Murphy - Liberal Democrat - 4,886
Elliott Lee - The Green Party - 3,107
Jacob Short - Independent- 733
Turnout - 53.05 per cent
