Amanda Martin MP supports crackdown on ‘disgraceful’ water pollution

Amanda Martin MP has backed a new bill aimed at tackling what she calls the “disgraceful” pollution of Britain’s waterways, introducing stricter rules and penalties for water companies.

The Water (Special Measures) Bill proposes stopping bonuses for executives who fail to meet standards, increasing penalties for violations, and speeding up enforcement. It also includes potential prison sentences for executives who block investigations or refuse to co-operate with regulators.

“After 14 years of Conservative failure, raw toxic sewage is being pumped into our seas around Portsmouth,” said Ms Martin. “That is why the Labour government has introduced immediate action to end the disgraceful behaviour of water companies and their bosses.”

The bill aims to improve transparency by requiring independent monitoring of sewage outlets and real-time reporting of overflows within an hour. Regulators will also have the power to issue automatic fines, making enforcement quicker and more efficient.

Ms Martin described the bill as a step towards wider reforms, saying: “Under this Labour Government, water executives will no longer line their own pockets whilst pumping out this filth. If they refuse to comply, they could end up in the dock and face prison time.”

The bill was introduced to Parliament on September 4 last year and its policy paper revealed that £9.7m was paid out in executive bonuses between 2022 and 2023, “despite poor performance".

Earlier this month, Southern Water’s chief executive, Lawrence Gooden, defended accepting a £160,000 bonus. The company was previously fined £90m in 2021 after pleading guilty to 6,971 unpermitted sewage discharges between 2010 and 2015.

A Southern Water spokesperson responded to the bill, saying: “We continue to implement a Turnaround Plan to make improvements in every area of our business. We are already seeing significant signs of improvement that will give us a platform to deliver for our environment and communities.

“We are transparent and welcome accountability, and continue to work closely with local stakeholders, including local MPs, to meet the standards that our customers and communities expect.”