The proposals were developed in response to HCC’s decision to sell the facility to address a £1.8m budget shortfall associated with the site.

FOR MORE READ: MPs call for secure future for the 'much-loved' nature reserve

Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, Hill Head Picture: Colin Grice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a report to the meeting claims that neither submission is viable or fully costed, leading to the recommendation to decline both proposals, saying they do not represent the best use of public resources.

Last week, councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, wrote a letter co-signed by Caroline Dinenage MP and Suella Braverman MP calling on HCC to approve the plans.

When asked about the latest development, he said: “I have seen the backlash that it’s creating, including from me.

“I think the letter that I wrote that Caroline Dinande and Suella Braverman co-signed was completely ignored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it was a great set of forward-thinking proposals which would have preserved and enhanced the nature conservation aspects of the nature reserve and haven house.

“It looks as if it’s all to be discarded which is really sad indeed and I know there’s a tremendous amount of work that’s gone into this. Thousands of man-hours of work have gone into this both from the wildlife trust and the Titchfield Haven house.

“I think they’ve taken quite a cautious approach with their predictions and it certainly does show that Haven House would be cost-deficient and sustainable.

“It shows some very exciting plans for biodiversity and sustainability of a lot more land on top of the nature reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all being tossed aside, it’s not a visionary approach – the county council will be looking to flog off the haven house and haven cottage, chuck the money into the reserve and when the money runs out we’ll be straight back here again.”

The plans submitted by THCH would have converted the haven house into a community hub with a cafe, educational activities, exhibitions, meeting space for local groups, and two holiday flats on the upper floor.

Pamela Charlwood, chair of THCH said: “We are deeply disappointed that there has been no dialogue between HCC and THCH.

“The analysis of our proposals in their report is fundamentally flawed: there are many statements and assumptions which are highly questionable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad