News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

£185,000 grant to help save Titchfield Haven visitor's centre

A community group has received a £185,000 boost from the government to save Titchfield Haven visitor’s centre.
By Toby Paine
Published 4th Jul 2023, 18:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 18:33 BST

The Titchfield Haven Community Hub has been granted £185,977 from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. The cash could be used to transform Haven House into a visitor centre and cafe with two self-contained holiday homes on the first floor.

The group has submitted their business plan to Hampshire County Council (HCC) which decided to close the facility last year despite strong opposition from residents, Fareham Borough Council and Caroline Dinenage MP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Titchfield Haven Community Hubs spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted to have heard today from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities that they have approved our bid to the Community Ownership Fund in full: £155,549 capital and £30,428 revenue.

Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, Hill Head Picture: Colin GriceTitchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, Hill Head Picture: Colin Grice
Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, Hill Head Picture: Colin Grice
Most Popular

‘This is a significant and very welcome contribution to our overall assessment of £344,000 capital which we shall need, and the ‘start up’ revenue costs.

‘We have let Hampshire County Council know this good news, which we feel is a real vote of confidence from central government in the credibility of our plans for Titchfield Haven Community Hub.

‘The crucial decision still lies with the county council, of course, and more funds will need to be raised locally, but we feel very encouraged by the success of this bid.’

ALSO READ: Visitors to waste recycling centres may be asked to relook at the contents of bags

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport added: ‘So many local residents were in touch following Hampshire County Council’s decision, heartbroken by the closure.

‘I am delighted that the Titchfield Haven Community Hub has received government support to enable them to buy the asset, re-open the cafe as a community hub and bring this building back into use.’

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has also put in its own proposal to manage the adjacent nature reserve.

Debbie Tann, chief executive of the trust, said: ‘We are pleased to have submitted a proposal which is progressive, visionary, and meets the county council’s key criteria of long-term financial and environmental sustainability at Titchfield Haven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Our vision creates an exciting opportunity to develop an innovative partnership between the trust and the county council, together with the local community and other key stakeholders.’

Related topics:Caroline DinenageHousingHampshire County Council