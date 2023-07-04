The Titchfield Haven Community Hub has been granted £185,977 from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. The cash could be used to transform Haven House into a visitor centre and cafe with two self-contained holiday homes on the first floor.

The group has submitted their business plan to Hampshire County Council (HCC) which decided to close the facility last year despite strong opposition from residents, Fareham Borough Council and Caroline Dinenage MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Titchfield Haven Community Hubs spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted to have heard today from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities that they have approved our bid to the Community Ownership Fund in full: £155,549 capital and £30,428 revenue.

Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, Hill Head Picture: Colin Grice

‘This is a significant and very welcome contribution to our overall assessment of £344,000 capital which we shall need, and the ‘start up’ revenue costs.

‘We have let Hampshire County Council know this good news, which we feel is a real vote of confidence from central government in the credibility of our plans for Titchfield Haven Community Hub.

‘The crucial decision still lies with the county council, of course, and more funds will need to be raised locally, but we feel very encouraged by the success of this bid.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport added: ‘So many local residents were in touch following Hampshire County Council’s decision, heartbroken by the closure.

‘I am delighted that the Titchfield Haven Community Hub has received government support to enable them to buy the asset, re-open the cafe as a community hub and bring this building back into use.’

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has also put in its own proposal to manage the adjacent nature reserve.

Debbie Tann, chief executive of the trust, said: ‘We are pleased to have submitted a proposal which is progressive, visionary, and meets the county council’s key criteria of long-term financial and environmental sustainability at Titchfield Haven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad