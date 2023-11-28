The green light has been given to install traffic calming measures in Titchfield despite angry residents calling the consultation “biased” and believing the road is unsuitable for active travel.

The permanent modal filter will be installed for two locations on Fishers Hill to provide a stretch of road that becomes motor vehicle-free and does not have any property accesses within it. At the Executive Lead Member for Universal Service decision day (November 27), councillor Nick Adams-King approved spending of up to £65,000 from the Local Transport Block (LTB) to put a permanent modal filter in place on Fishers Hill.

A number of residents objected to the proposed calming measures that will permanently limit the use of the route as a cut-through by non-local traffic. Representing the Fareham Town division, councillor Pamela Bryant referred to the consultation as “biased” and not taking into consideration residents.

Cllr Bryant said: “The report is extremely biased. It certainly hasn’t taken into consideration residents living in the locality, just those living within a very short distance of the Hill. The most recent survey, which in my opinion was managed extremely poorly, indicated that the majority wish to keep it open, but that has been totally ignored.

Traffic calming measures will be introduced in Fishers Hill at Titchfield

“For residents living within the long Highlands Road, it is unrealistic to go to four sets of traffic lights along the faster moving M27 when a shorter, easier route is available… How can this be acceptable? Carbon neutrality is something we should be considering. This goes against all the aims and is unprofessional, unsafe, and mindless. Common sense should prevail.”

In 2019, Fishers Hill was identified in the County Council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) for Fareham Borough to support active travel. However, Judy, a Catisfield Lane resident, said she was disgusted about Fishers Hill being considered a part of the active travel scheme because it is not an inclusive route for everyone.

She said: “I’m frankly disgusted and frustrated that anyone in their right mind, in particular, a Hampshire county council officer, can honestly judge that Fishers Hill is a suitable road to encourage active travel, and quite frankly needs their head examined. I should know. I’m a carer and have pushed my son in his wheelchair for 28 years. Fishers Hill is a short road of about 400 metres in length, and once at the bottom, it has no pavements, no safe crossing, no separation between pedestrians or wheelchairs or bikes, and attempting to cross along Mill Lane is dangerous.

“Active travel should meet inclusive cycling. How anyone in the authority could honestly say Fishers Hill is an ideal position for a modal filter and active travel is a fool.”

However, in support of the proposal, Matthew, who lives a ten-minute walk from Fishers Hills, said that when the road closed due to Covid, the area turned into a recreational “super highway” for nature lovers, walkers, cyclists, horse riders, and as a result. He created a Facebook group to encourage people to share photos of the “new” closed road and its benefits.

He said: “Titchfield Abbey became a weekly walk for many, including my elderly parents. My kids can play football and basketball at the Mill Lane recreation ground. The Facebook group collected hundreds of photos of local residents enjoying the new safe connections the closure road allowed. Every day, thousands of photos were added showing people walking and cycling safely. My biggest memory from this period is meeting many different people on the Hill. People that have never walked the Hill before.

Executive lead member for Universal Services, councillor Nick Adams-King, approved the proposal, thanking all residents for their views.

He said: “This decision has been going on for quite some time. It went through four different highway cabinet members, which tells you how long the consideration has been going on.

“The deputations we heard today showed a balanced view to a degree. This decision will inevitably impact a number of people. I think there is always a little bit of fear of changes that also impact how things would look.”