The cost of dealing with illegal traveller encampments in Portsmouth has been revealed, with officials set to discuss the figures next week.

The Portsmouth City Council report, prompted by a motion from Councillor Ryan Brent in July, focuses on data concerning unauthorised encampments pitched by Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in the city. Since 2017, there have been 109 encampments across 46 locations within the city, with an additional 12 on land in Havant which is owned by the council.

Each camp requires an average of 42 hours of work by community wardens, totalling £1,029. In 2022 alone, 26 encampments cost of £26,754.

Work to prevent illegal encampments each year is estimated to cost £44,394, which covers community warden patrols that check vulnerable sites for signs of access — equivalent to a full-time community warden salary. Legal costs vary from £246 for a section 77 notice to £1,960 for an injunction.

Travellers' encampment near the Royal Marines Museum in Southsea in March 2023. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A Section 77 notice is a legal tool used by local authorities – it serves as a warning to individuals occupying land without permission, outlining the need to vacate the site. Failure to comply with a S77 can lead to legal actions, including court-issued injunctions which prohibit individuals from occupying or residing on a piece of land without authorisation. The expenses for clearing sites after an encampment departure depend on the “volume and type of waste left behind”.

In 2022, 16 encampments had minimal waste issues, while eight faced significant problems, including fly-tipping. The total clear-up cost for affected sites in 2022/23 is £3,096.31. Milton Common racked the highest cost at nearly £1,400 between June and July.

The original motion also sought information on preventative measures in place, these include “the installation of posts, bunding, and other physical barriers to prevent unauthorised access to the sites”. The motion also expressed regret towards the Criminal Sentencing and Courts Act, which “does not grant local councils the same power to remove illegal encampments as private landowners”.