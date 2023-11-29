The people of Portsmouth are “long overdue clarity” on the Aquind Interconnector project, Stephen Morgan MP has said.

He said: “Will the co-owner donating over £1m to the Tories – including donating £6,000 to the Prime Minister’s constituency party and over £70,000 to the Chancellor – factor into the Minister’s decision on this disastrous project for Portsmouth?”

A 'Let's Stop Aquind' walking protest against Aquind in July 2021 Picture: Sam Stephenson

Government ministers responded by saying the decision is part of a live planning application and, as set out in planning guidance, no further information could be given. The question comes as Let’s Stop Aquind (LSA) campaigners wrote to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero urging her to refuse the scheme.

An LSA spokesperson said the campaign group welcomes Morgan’s statement. “As a grassroots movement representing thousands of city’s residents, we are equally keen to see a closure to this unnecessary project. Our local environmental, socio-economic and health concerns are bad enough. Stephen Morgan has highlighted the national and political issues that surely must sound the death knell for this unneeded project. We have lived far too long under the threat of Aquind Interconnector.”