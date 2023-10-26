News you can trust since 1877
Artist group Portsmouth Creates receives huge funding boost to support city's culture

A creative community group has received a £1.1m funding package to grow Portsmouth’s cultural sector.
By Toby Paine
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Portsmouth Creates, a non-profit organisation tasked with growing the creative and cultural industries in the city, has recently received a £650,000 grant from The Arts Council England.

Portsmouth Creates CEO Gemma Nichols said: “As a Priority Place for Arts Council England, now is our time to ensure that the creatives, cultural organisations, and communities are given the skills and the confidence and opportunity to reach their full potential and beyond.

(left to right) James Ralls, Victorious Festival; Tim Rusby, Chair, Portsmouth Creates; Gemma Nicols, CEO Portsmouth Creates; Phil Gibby, Arts Council England; Steve Pitts, leader of Portsmouth City Council and Sarah Duckering, University of Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.(left to right) James Ralls, Victorious Festival; Tim Rusby, Chair, Portsmouth Creates; Gemma Nicols, CEO Portsmouth Creates; Phil Gibby, Arts Council England; Steve Pitts, leader of Portsmouth City Council and Sarah Duckering, University of Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.
(left to right) James Ralls, Victorious Festival; Tim Rusby, Chair, Portsmouth Creates; Gemma Nicols, CEO Portsmouth Creates; Phil Gibby, Arts Council England; Steve Pitts, leader of Portsmouth City Council and Sarah Duckering, University of Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.
“Portsmouth is a city full of creativity, through our programme we aim to unlock much more of this.

“Through this Place Partnership Funding, we will be utilising place-based working as a catalyst to create the step change needed in the city, working with multiple partners to transform Portsmouth’s cultural landscape.”

The investment into Portsmouth Creates was made possible after a £450,000 investment from Portsmouth City Council, the University of Portsmouth and Victorious Festival who helped found the organisation in 2019.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “We are thrilled that Portsmouth Creates has secured this funding from Arts Council England to help the city focus on the growth and evolution of our creative economy in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Creates offered financial lifelines to struggling artists in 2020. Pictured: Artists, William Sutton,Mark Persaud, Angela Chick, Clarke Reynolds, Kevin Dean, , Ryan Dodd, Joe Munro and project manager, Billie Coe on the arts trail in Southsea on 29 July 2020.Portsmouth Creates offered financial lifelines to struggling artists in 2020. Pictured: Artists, William Sutton,Mark Persaud, Angela Chick, Clarke Reynolds, Kevin Dean, , Ryan Dodd, Joe Munro and project manager, Billie Coe on the arts trail in Southsea on 29 July 2020.
Portsmouth Creates offered financial lifelines to struggling artists in 2020. Pictured: Artists, William Sutton,Mark Persaud, Angela Chick, Clarke Reynolds, Kevin Dean, , Ryan Dodd, Joe Munro and project manager, Billie Coe on the arts trail in Southsea on 29 July 2020.
“As the Cabinet member responsible for culture and economic development I am committed to ensuring that our sector thrives and am proud to support this collaborative leadership from Portsmouth Creates.”

The funding is aimed at attracting investment into the city, driving growth, developing talent and improving inclusivity across creative and cultural sectors.

Plans include a business support programme, a creative directory and sector mapping exercises to identify opportunities and skills gaps across the city.

The scheme will also “support the next generation of cultural leaders” through the development of a youth board mentoring scheme and an apprentice programme.

Portsmouth will also host high-profile events in the creative calendar such as the We Connect Annual Conference and We Shine 2024 and 2026. In 2025 there are plans for citywide events highlighting the Portsmouth’s celebrated role in the world of literature.

A £30,000 match funding pot was also set up in August, which would provide grants for artists in the city.

