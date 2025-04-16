Ashcroft Arts Centre in Fareham set to sold following closure

By Natalia Forero

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Approval has been granted to sell the Ashcroft Arts Centre in Fareham.

Hampshire County Council has approved the freehold disposal of the site which was operated by the Hampshire Cultural Trust before funding cuts forced its closure despite a petition from the Labour councillor Dominic Martin (Fareham and Waterlooville) which was signed by 300 people asking to save the venue.

The petition indicated that the centre is an important community centre regarding Fareham’s heritage, culture and community service, and the closure “would be a loss for Fareham on all these fronts.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The petition stated: “The Ashcroft Arts Centre, as many residents have said, has a reputation beyond Fareham. This is not just for the unique small performances they host, but the classes and inspiration the centre gives to Fareham as a way of developing a local pool of talent in Fareham.”

Ashcroft Centre in FarehamAshcroft Centre in Fareham
Ashcroft Centre in Fareham | Google Streetview

The recent decision follows Hampshire County Council’s agreement in December 2024 for the Hampshire Cultural Trust to withdraw their service from the Eastleigh Museum and Ashcroft Arts Centre, issuing notice to the council.

On October 14, the council cabinet decided to reduce the trust’s funding by £600,000, decreasing it from £2.5 million starting in April 2027. This funding cut is part of efforts to tackle a recurring budget deficit of £182 million for the fiscal year 2025/26 and beyond.

The future of the Eastleigh Museum, which has been closed to the public since April 2022, will also be reviewed for an alternative use for other county council services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If no additional uses for the county council are identified after the review is completed, the council will move forward with approving the freehold sale of Eastleigh Museum.

Hampshire County Council indicated that the details of the marketing and freehold sale of the Ashcroft Arts Centre will be made available on the council’s website in due course.

Meanwhile, a new cafe has opened its doors at Westbury Manor following the closure of the museum last year as a result of the same round of funding cuts.

Related topics:Fareham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice