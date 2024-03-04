Watch more of our videos on Shots!

JT Mackley and Co Ltd, based in West Sussex, has been appointed to build the sea defences which will reduce the risk of rising sea levels and tidal flood risk for 211 homes and 66 businesses in Forton over the next 50 years. The scheme at the St Vincent College site at the western end of Forton Lake will also protect the sixth form college, the recreation ground, the A32/Forton Road, three electricity substations and other services, and should start in April.

Gosport Borough Council’s community and environment board was told that before works start on site, people will be made aware, starting with a ‘letter drop’ to all residents and local businesses and social media posts for the wider community. During the meeting, members said they were eager to see and approve the letter before it was sent out.

Steve Fitzmaurice and Andy Pearce, representing The Coastal Partners, gave an update during a recent meeting reassuring councillors that care is being taken around the ‘sensitive site’ to protect the badger sett and marine life. Council officers said there will be a person responsible for monitoring the situation on-site when work starts in April and which is planned to be finished by November.

Forton Lake

Council leader Councillor Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dems, Forton), who used to run the Badger Protection Society, said there will be an outcry if badgers are disturbed and then run over on the roads.

Councillor Stephen Philpott (Con, Peel Common) said the scheme was terrific and the further investment in Gosport’s waterways, safeguarding homes, roads and businesses that rely on the scheme should be welcomed.

Councillor Chegwyn said the housing and St Vincent’s College are affected by this flood risk area. He called it a great scheme for Gosport and ‘it was excellent news’ to get the extra funding for this scheme. He said: “Let’s hope it really does protect the area for at least 50 years. The creeks are really changing.”

The sea defences build has a project budget of more than £1.9 million and secured an additional grant of £103,683 in July 2023 from the Environment Agency (EA), following a successful inflation uplift claim. The sum is the amount available to deliver the scheme including construction, project management, supervision, and contingency.

Councillor Zoe Huggins (Con, Alverstoke) said the Forton scheme is a great success story because of the number of homes and businesses it will protect. As part of the Department for Education grant award, the project must engage with St Vincent College, as well as other children and young people local to the Forton flood defence scheme.