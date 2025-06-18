A bid for a council to show official support for a campaign to prevent violence against women and girls has been rejected.

It comes after a technicality meant an official motion to Fareham Borough Council could not be amended to be more wide reaching, and include other victims.

Emotions ran high at the full council debate on June 12 after 22 councillors voted against officially supporting the White Ribbon Movement. Tory councillors argued that The White Ribbon movement is already supported in Fareham with 16 days of activities and enough is already done within the borough.

The motion was brought by Labour’s Councillor, Gemma Furnivall (Fort Fareham) outlining the global campaign, started 34 years ago to end male violence against women and girls, with a focus on changing harmful cultures and engaging men and boys in prevention.

The motion said: Fareham Borough Council has a responsibility to lead by example in promoting a culture of equality, respect, and safety. Preventing violence against women and girls requires challenging harmful attitudes and behaviours, supporting victims, and actively involving men in being part of the solution.

It brought five points which included an action plan and taking the white ribbon pledge: “Never to use, excuse or remain silent about violence against women and girls.” The local democracy reporting service was told after the meeting, the main changes to the motion was the council did not want to seek accreditation with White Ribbon and wanted to approve the action plan without reference to White Ribbon. The council already felt it worked with partners across Fareham and Hampshire to support White Ribbon Day on November 25 and the 16 days of activities.

During the meeting, Cllr Furnivall said: “There are 1.4 million women and 751,000 men in England and Wales reported to be experiencing domestic abuse. This equates to nearly 2,800 women and 1,512 men locally in Fareham.”

She shared her own experience of when she was attacked by a man in a van who was never caught.

She said: “There was more interest in what I was wearing and blaming me for the attack than understanding I was a 12 year old, young girl alone. I tell you this not to pity me but because nothing has changed.

“The problematic attitudes of violence against women are not ending with this generation.”

But during a heated debate, Cllr Furnivall claimed the Conservative council leader, Councillor Simon Martin (Park Gate) deliberately misled the chamber because the changes the Tories were trying to make to her motion were illegal, not the motion itself.

Cllr Furnivall said: “They [Conservatives] had plenty of time to submit an alternative motion, or send the motion off to a panel. But they chose to debate the motion today, bringing amendments that were not legal, having co-ordinated speeches and all 22 of them voted against it. If that isn’t political, I do not know what is.”

After the meeting, Cllr Furnivall said she was angry on behalf of the women of Fareham who had contacted her and were pleased she was raising awareness of domestic violence against women and girls.

“I’m just so disappointed that they missed this very real opportunity to stand with the women and girls of Fareham,” she said. “It could have been such a positive moment for change.”

Cllr Furnivall said she has had support across the political board and women have been in touch telling her their stories.

“I’ve heard from teenage parents of boys who are concerned about the influences on them online,” she said. “This is crucial stuff for our women, girls and boys as well.”

Council leader Simon Martin said that despite the decision, the council would continue to support organisations tackling domestic violence.

He said: “We stand against violence in all forms and are committed to continuing what we already do, and will do more (e.g. our Domestic Violence Policy will be coming to the Executive within the next couple of months) and continuing to work with the Southern Domestic Abuse Service.

“Committing taxpayer’s money on an accreditation doesn’t stop the violence that women and girls experience, but action and education will so that is where we are focusing our attention.”

It is hoped that a new motion will be brought forward to the council later this summer.