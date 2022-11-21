Bike 'corrals' to be introduced to Portsmouth to encourage people to cycle

The new on-street compounds have been installed at two sites in Southsea - on Marmion Road and near Southsea Beach Cafe - with each providing spaces for six bikes over the equivalent of less than a single space for a car.

Following their introduction, the council has launched a consultation to find out people' views on their usefulness and to gather potential locations to further roll-out the corrals.

One of the bike corrals

'By creating new cycle parking at these key locations we are making it easier for people to choose cycling instead of using their car for work, fun and shopping,' cabinet member for transport Lynne Stagg said.

The council said it hoped they would help encourage more people to travel to Southsea by sustainable means and support businesses in areas where cycle parking was previously difficult.

Charlotte Cornelius, whose jewellery business is based in Marmion Road, welcomed the installation.

‘The cycle corral has made a real difference to our team, enabling us to cycle to work and leave our bikes in a safe location as none of the shops here have any outside space,’ she said. ‘We campaigned for the cycle corral and worked with the council to gather business and resident support for their scheme.’

The consultation at research.net/r/BikeCorral2022 runs until early March.